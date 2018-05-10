Concerns over drop in police numbers in Fife

Figures revealed in the latest police officer strength statistics have shown that communities in Fife have 42 fewer police officers patrolling the streets since the single force came into operation.

The statistics come despite promises to maintain officer numbers with only two Police Scotland divisions experiencing an increase in numbers since 2014.

The figures show in 2014 there were 839 officers in Fife, now only 797 remain.

In addition to the decrease in rank and file officers, there are substanitally fewer special constables serving communities.

Murdo Fraser MSP said: “Communities feel safe when there are more officers on the beat and this reduction in addtion to the substanital cut to public counters and special constables is leaving people cut-off from law enforcement.

“There have been growing concerns that police officers are spending less time on the street as a result of paperwork and backroom tasks. It is vital that Police Scotland maintains a visible presence in our communities.”