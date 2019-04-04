Council funding for police to clamp down on Fife’s bike menaces

Fife Council is to fund two dedicated community officers in the Levenmouth area to tackle quad and motorbike crime.

At the Levenmouth area committee on Wednesday, councillors approved more than £24,000 to support the police presence.

Last year, Levenmouth accounted for 59 per cent of all calls received about anti-social motorcycle use – with 82 per cent received between May and October.

The officers will be funded for seven months until the end of October in an effort to clamp down on the growing number of nuisance riders who have been intimidating locals by speeding along roads, pavements and open land.

Other anti-social behaviour, including underage drinking, the theft of bins and wilful fireraising, will also be dealt with.

At this week’s meeting,Sargent John Docherty told councillors: “We’ve taken a hit elsewhere in cover so we could have this, but it is important we take the lead on this – I’d rather have prevention instead of enforcement.”

He told the committee that the police were ready to go as soon as the funding was approved, with the officers ready to take up the post immediately.

Councillor David Graham said he was feeling hopeful about the pilot. He said: “It is a hell of a task we’ve given you, but you’ve come up with a sensible and pragmatic approach to the issues. This is not an easy thing to do but I think with this we’ll be in a far, far better position than before.”

Convener of the committee Ken Caldwell added: “I would also like to thank the officers for the work they’ve done over the last year. More than 40 bikes were seized and this will only build on the success of that.”