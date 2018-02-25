Councillors seek answers from Police Scotland over Fife murder

Councillors in north east Fife have criticised Police Scotland after it failed to send a officer to the last area committee meeting to discuss its handling of a murder case.

Elizabeth Bowe was murdered by her brother Charles Gordon at her St Andrews home in September 2016.

Charles Gordon was jailed for murdering his sister Elizabeth Bowe in St Andrews

A report by the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner found that if police had dispatched resources to investigate a call by Ms Bowe more than an hour before the assault, her death could have been prevented.

Councillors called for a senior officer to appear at their last area committee meeting, however, that request was refused.

Cllr Tim Brett said: “The shocking murder of Elizabeth Bowe took place after her call to the police was downgraded, but the community is no closer to getting a report on the terrible incident and any lessons learned. The community will understandably be concerned that, following such a serious case as the murder and the subsequent findings of the PIRC investigation, there is no opportunity for local representatives to ask questions about it.”

Chief Supt Colin Gall, divisional commander for Fife, said: “Members of the area committee had requested the attendance of a police representative to attend a meeting to discuss the findings of the PIRC report. However, as a result of ongoing legal proceedings in relation to this matter, it would be inappropriate to discuss the investigation further at this time in a public forum.”