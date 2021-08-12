Brandon McMillan, of Cotburn Crescent, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Richard MacFarlane.

McMillan, 21, admitted on June 20, 2021 on Cotburn Crescent, Burntisland he drove a motor vehicle while disqualified and without insurance.

He further admitted on the same date and in the same place he drove a car dangerously, driving on a pavement and on a footpath, contrary to the Road Traffic Act 1988.

McMillan also admitted on the same date at Nicol Drive, Burntisland that being the driver of the vehicle being acknowledged to have been guilty of an offence on June 20, 2021 and having been required to give information as to the identity of the driver by police, failed to do so. He committed all of the offences while on bail.

Sentence was deferred until August 24.

