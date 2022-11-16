Katie Dolatowski, 22, a convicted sex offender, was serving a sentence in Polmont Young Offenders' Institution, for physical assault.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told she had been placed in male accommodation in the prison "notwithstanding" her identifying as a woman.

Danielle McDonald, prosecuting, said the incident occurred in the association area of the Stirlingshire jail while inmates were collecting their lunch.

Dolatowksi appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Ms McDonaldl said the inmate assaulted, Peter Patterson, 20, was at the hotplate getting his meal when he "felt as if he had been shoved".

Turning around, he was repeatedly punched by Dolatowski.

Witnesses saw Dolatowski "holding Mr Patterson over a table and punching him to the back of his head".

Warders shouted to Dolatowski to stop, which she did, and she was "escorted" back to her cell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was placed on report, and received punishments within the prison including loss of privileges and loss of earnings.

Appearing in the dock at Falkirk Sheriff Court flanked by security guards, Dolatowski, whose last address was given on court papers as Dunfermline pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Patterson by punching him repeatedly on the head and body.,

The court heard that at the time of the incident, on January 22, 2021, she was serving a sentence from Glasgow Sheriff Court, following an assault she committed while she was staying in accommodation in the city.

Solicitor Kelly Howe, defending, said: "She identifies as female, but, notwithstanding that, she had been placed in the male prison population at Polmont, and the court can probably anticipate the difficulties that caused her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was targeted for quite some time in the lead-up to this, and from her perspective she found it almost impossible to try and seek assistance from the proper route in the Prison Service because that brought more issues and difficulties for her in the context of those that were targeting her.

"On this occasion she decided to try and stand up for herself about something that had been said to her the previous evening.

"She told prison officers at the time that Mr Patterson had been responsible for making comments about her."

Miss Howe said Dolatowski was released a few weeks later from the sentence she had been serving, but then became involved in a relationship that ended up being abusive, as a result of which she fled to England for a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October, she was placed on a restriction of liberty order for breaching a sex offender notification require to notify police of any new addresses, but Miss Howe said that both Dolatowski and her mother then had to flee their address in Kirkcaldy because it was being "targeted".

That breached the restriction of liberty order, as a result of which she was sentenced to four months imprisonment at the start of November, with an earliest release date of December 30.

Miss Howe said Dolatowski's identity "has now been recognised" by the prison service to the extent that she is serving her current sentence in Cornton Vale women's prison, near Stirling.

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence until January 12, 2023 for a criminal justice social work report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I see there are some complexities in terms of her circumstances which the court should consider before deciding if custody is the only appropriate disposal here."

In March 2018, Dolatowski sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in the toilet of Morrisons supermarket in Kirkcaldy.

The terrified youngster was grabbed by the face, shoved into the cubicle, and ordered to remove her trousers. The attack came a month after Dolatowski had filmed a 12-year-old girl on the toilet in another supermarket in the Fife town.