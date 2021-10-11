Anthony Herd, of Thornhill Court, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Herd, 41, admitted on April 24, 2020 at the Shell Garage, Roxburgh Road, Glenrothes that he was found within the curtilage of the garage so it could be inferred he intended to commit theft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “Just before midnight a staff member behind the till was speaking to a colleague when a noise was heard coming from the fire exit at the rear of the shop.

"Both staff members went to the fire exit which leads to a fenced yard at the back.

"The staff saw the accused running towards the fence with a holdall. They gave chase, and a screwdriver was found in the holdall.”

Herd’s defence lawyer said his client had a difficult time during lockdown and had a period where his benefits had stopped.

Herd was fined £225.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.