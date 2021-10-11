Court fine for Glenrothes man who tried steal from Shell garage
A Glenrothes man who admitted attempting to steal from a Shell garage in the town has been fined £250.
Anthony Herd, of Thornhill Court, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Herd, 41, admitted on April 24, 2020 at the Shell Garage, Roxburgh Road, Glenrothes that he was found within the curtilage of the garage so it could be inferred he intended to commit theft.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “Just before midnight a staff member behind the till was speaking to a colleague when a noise was heard coming from the fire exit at the rear of the shop.
"Both staff members went to the fire exit which leads to a fenced yard at the back.
"The staff saw the accused running towards the fence with a holdall. They gave chase, and a screwdriver was found in the holdall.”
Herd’s defence lawyer said his client had a difficult time during lockdown and had a period where his benefits had stopped.
Herd was fined £225.