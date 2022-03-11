Kirkcaldy man stole quantity of food from town store
A Kirkcaldy man who stole a quantity of food from a town store has had his sentence deferred until later on this month.
Friday, 11th March 2022
Jonathan Gavin, of Park View, Kirkcaldy had his case call before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Gavin, 58, admitted that on July 3, 2021 at the Co-operative Group in 93 Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy, he stole a quantity of food.
After considering the case, Sheriff Williamson opted to defer sentencing Gavin until March 22.