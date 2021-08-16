Court order for Kirkcaldy man who shouted, swore and demanded entry to house

A Kirkcaldy man who admitted repeatedly shouting, swearing and demanding entry to a property in the town has been placed under supervision for 12 months and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

By A Court Reporter
Monday, 16th August 2021, 11:45 am

Connor McQuade, of Viewforth Terrace, appeared before Sheriff Richard MacFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McQuade, 18, admitted on September 3, 2020 at an address in Viewforth Terrace, Kirkcaldy he repeatedly shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner, repeatedly demanded entry to the property and struck a door.

