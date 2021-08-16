Connor McQuade, of Viewforth Terrace, appeared before Sheriff Richard MacFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McQuade, 18, admitted on September 3, 2020 at an address in Viewforth Terrace, Kirkcaldy he repeatedly shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner, repeatedly demanded entry to the property and struck a door.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

