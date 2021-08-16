Court order for Kirkcaldy woman who assaulted man
A Kirkcaldy woman who admitted assaulting a man by repeatedly kicking and punching him while acting with others has been ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.
Chantelle Morgan, of Caithness Place, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Morgan, 25, admitted on March 26, 2020, at St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy that while acting with others, at present unknown to the Procurator Fiscal, she had assaulted a man by pushing him, repeatedly punching and kicking him on the body and then following him and repeatedly kicking and punching him to the head.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute said: “On March 26 at around 15.40 the witness saw the accused with four females and a male.
"She began kicking and punching him.
"He managed to get to his feet and went to a nearby BP service station but found it was locked when he got there.
"They got hold of him again and began kicking him on the body. Police were called.
"They traced the complainer who had blood on his face and an ambulance was called. He had a minor cut to his left eye brow and slight swelling on his cheek. The accused was cautioned and charged.”
Morgan’s defence lawyer said there was a background to the case and that on the day in question, his client recognised who the complainer was and challenged him.
Morgan’s lawyer said her position is that the complainer said he did not care about her or her family which had provoked her.
Morgan was sentenced to 140 hours of unpaid work to be completed in 12 months.