Court sentences Kirkcaldy driver for head on crash which badly injured passengers

A man whose careless driving caused a head-on collision has been sentenced.

Passengers in both vehicles were badly injured in the accident caused by Jamie McAndrew, of Citron Glebe, Kirkcaldy.

The 24-year old was speeding, lost control at a bend and went on to the wrong side of the road into a car carrying a married couple.

He previously admitted committed the offence on October 26, 2022, on Kingseat Road, Dunfermline.

He caused serious injury to a man and woman by driving a car carelessly in excess of the speed limit, failed to negotiate a bend, entered the opposite carriageway and collided with an oncoming car, causing extensive damage to both vehicles and injury to himself and the other driver.

The incident took place at 6.30pm and caused severe damage to the vehicles.

McAndrew’s passenger was trapped had to be removed from the car by the emergency services.

The husband and wife in the other vehicle were rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. She sustained a fractured sternum and bruising.

McAndrew also suffered serious injuries including fractured ribs and a broken tibia. His passenger required surgery and has struggled to work since.

McAndrew had originally been charged with dangerous driving but the Crown accepted his guilty plea to the lesser offence of careless driving.

Sheriff Krista Johnston had called for reports and McAndrew appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He was put on a community payback order with 300 hours of unpaid work and 18 months of supervision. McAndrew was also banned from driving for 30 months and until he passes a new test.