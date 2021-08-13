Cowdenbeath incident: Three arrested after early morning 'disturbance'
Three people have been arrested after an incident which saw riot police deployed onto a Fife street.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 3:52 pm
Officers were called to Copeland Crescent in Cowdenbeath early this morning.
Pictures on social media on Fife Jammer Locations showed a heavy police presence.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Two men and one woman have been arrested after officers were called to a disturbance within a property in the Copeland Crescent area of Cowdenbeath at around 6am on Friday, 13 August."A number of resources attended as officers brought the incident to a safe conclusion. No-one was injured as a result."Enquiries remain ongoing."