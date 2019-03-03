Crash victim critical after man hit by car in Kirkcaldy

A man is critically ill in hospital after being hit by a car in Kirkcaldy today.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened on Hayfield Road in the early hours of this morning.

A silver Audi A4 was in a collision with a 56-year-old man at around 12.50am.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended the scene and the 56-year-old was taken to the Victoria Hospital with a serious head injury.

He is currently in a critical condition.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce, of Glenrothes Road Policing Unit, said: “I’m appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened either from driving or walking through the area.

“I would also ask drivers to check their dash cam footage if they were on Hayfield Road at that time in case it picked up the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 230 of 3 March 2019.