Crime: Man in court in connection with 18 incidents of shoplifting in Fife town
A man is due in court in connection with 18 reports of shoplifting in Fife.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 8:05 am
The incidents all happened in the Glenrothes area between October and December.
Police confirmed the arrest of the 31-year old who is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today (Tuesday).
They said the thefts took place in six local shops.
Sergeant Peter Wordie, from Glenrothes Community Investigation Unit, said; “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and it has a significant impact for the local businesses in our community.
“This type of crime will not be tolerated and we will act on any reports made to us via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”