Crime: Man in court in connection with 18 incidents of shoplifting in Fife town

The incidents all happened in the Glenrothes area between October and December.

Police confirmed the arrest of the 31-year old who is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today (Tuesday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed the arrest

They said the thefts took place in six local shops.

Sergeant Peter Wordie, from Glenrothes Community Investigation Unit, said; “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and it has a significant impact for the local businesses in our community.

“This type of crime will not be tolerated and we will act on any reports made to us via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.