Cyclist’s death on Fife road was hit-and-run

A cyclist killed on a rural road in north-east Fife was the victim of a hit and run, police have confirmed.

Scott Walker was found seriously injured on the A917 between Elie and St Monans on Monday July 8.

Police pic of Vauxhall Astra linked to hit and run

The father of a little girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, where he died the following day.

Following a post-mortem and subsequent police inquiries, officers have confirm that he had been involved in a collision with a car, which then left the scene.

They are now urging the driver to “search their conscience” and come forward.

And that message was backed up with an emotional appeal from Mr Walker’s family.

In a statement they said: “Help us understand the circumstances and allow us to start grieving properly.

“We know you may have panicked and didn’t know what to do, but for all of us, including you, please do the right thing and speak to the police.”

The family added: “Scott was a much loved son, brother and uncle to my four children. He was also the father of an amazing little girl who he will never get to see grow up.

Mr Walker was involved in a collision with a vehicle as he cycled east from Elie towards St Monans around 7:45pm.

The vehicle involved was a silver Vauxhall Astra five-door hatchback.

And the man leading the investigation has made a direct appeal to the driver.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson from Fife CID said: “We are now confident that Mr Walker was involved in a collision with a vehicle.

“Through inquiries, we know that the vehicle will have travelled from Elie before the incident and following the collision has continued along the A917 eastbound towards St. Monans.

“My appeal is to the driver of this vehicle.

“Please search your conscious and contact officers so that we can establish the full circumstances surrounding how Mr Walker came to sustain his injuries that ultimately cost him his life.

“An accident this may well have been, however the longer this goes on without you contacting police of your own accord then the more difficult it is to understand your actions afterwards”

“We are determined to provide answers for Mr Walker’s family and tonight detectives will work alongside officers from the Road Policing Unit at the scene on the A917 to speak to drivers as they use this route as we continue our enquiries”

DCI Anderson also appealed to local drivers and members of the community to come forward and help with the investigation.

“We would ask any owners or users of such a car in the East Neuk area to contact us so that they can be eliminated from our inquiries,” he said.

“Likewise any member of the public who has knowledge of such a vehicle being used in the East Neuk of Fife before this incident should contact the Police.

“You do not have to suspect it was involved, but allow us the opportunity to eliminate it”

DCI Anderson said officers have already spoken to a number of locals who own Vauxhall Astras along with other motorists who were on that road last Monday night.

He added: “Despite this, there are still motorists who have yet to come forward.

“Regardless of what you may or may not have seen, if you were driving on this road on Monday, July 8, we need you to speak to us to help us piece together what happened”

He said he was certain the answers lay locally.

DCI Anderson added: “I firmly believe that the answers lie in the local community of the East Neuk.

“Does a friend, neighbour, or someone you know drive a silver Vauxhall Astra?

“Would this have been driving in the area between Elie and St Monan’s last Monday night?

“It may not appear damaged or indeed you may not have seen it since. Has someone confided in you about what happened?

“If you have any information regarding what happened or a vehicle matching this description, please come forward and contact officers. You can also provide information anonymously using Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3910 of July 8.