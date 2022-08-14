Cyclist taken to hospital after crash on A92 in Fife

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed for several hours following the crash incolving a car and a bike.

Officers received a report of a crash involving a black Astra and a cyclist on the A92 in Glenrothes, at the junction with the B969 (Western Avenue) at around 8.20am on Friday, August 12.

The 65-year-old male cyclist was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

The road was closed for several hours, not re-opening until 3.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Inspector Darren Cook, of Fife Road Policing, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam.”