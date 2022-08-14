Cyclist taken to hospital after crash on A92 in Fife

Officers received a report of a crash involving a black Astra and a cyclist on the A92 in Glenrothes, at the junction with the B969 (Western Avenue) at around 8.20am on Friday, August 12.
The 65-year-old male cyclist was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.
The road was closed for several hours, not re-opening until 3.30pm.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
Inspector Darren Cook, of Fife Road Policing, said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam.”
Anyone with information, is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0848 of Friday, 12 August, 2022.