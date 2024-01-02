Fife’s bike owners are being urged to register their cycles to a national registry which could help them be recovered if they are lost or stolen.

The Bike Register database contains the details of tens of thousands bicycles from across the UK and for the last year Police Scotland has had access to the database via a downloadable app on their mobile devices

Inspector Jordan Low from Police Scotland’s rural and acquisitive crime team, said: “We know that for many in Scotland, bikes are not just an important recreational item, they are a vital mode of transportation or exercise and to have them lost or stolen can be devastating.

“I would ask that all bike owners ensure their bicycles’ details are logged on the Bike Register database, as this will aid us during our inquiries whenever we locate any bikes that we believe to be stolen, or that are brought into police stations as lost property.”

The app can help to track down bikes on the Bike Register database which have been reported stolen.

Any officer who locates a bike they believe may be lost or stolen can access the database via the app, and scan a visible bar code or enter property details to check to see if it has been registered. If so, they can then find out whether the status is set to lost or stolen, and who the registered owner is. And officers are already reuniting owners with their bikes.