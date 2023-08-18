News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

‘Dangerous, predatory’ man jailed for serious sexual offences in Fife

A man branded a “dangerous and predatory individual” who carried our serious sexual offences against three women in Fife has been jailed.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 10:42 BST

Jody Petrie was sentenced to 10 years in prison with a further three years extended sentence at the High Court in Dundee on Thursday.

He was convicted of three counts of rape following a police investigation. The offences took place in the region between 2017 and 2020.

Detective Inspector Gordon Patullo said: “Petrie is a dangerous and predatory individual who will now have to face the consequences of his despicable actions. I hope that this sentencing will provide the victims some form of closure and enable them to move forward in their lives.”He added: “We are committed to bringing all perpetrators of sexual crimes to justice and I would urge anyone who wishes to report a sexual crime to contact us. We will always investigate thoroughly and you will receive support from police. Anyone with any concerns can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”