Detective Inspector Gordon Patullo said: “Petrie is a dangerous and predatory individual who will now have to face the consequences of his despicable actions. I hope that this sentencing will provide the victims some form of closure and enable them to move forward in their lives.”He added: “We are committed to bringing all perpetrators of sexual crimes to justice and I would urge anyone who wishes to report a sexual crime to contact us. We will always investigate thoroughly and you will receive support from police. Anyone with any concerns can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”