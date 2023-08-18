‘Dangerous, predatory’ man jailed for serious sexual offences in Fife
Jody Petrie was sentenced to 10 years in prison with a further three years extended sentence at the High Court in Dundee on Thursday.
He was convicted of three counts of rape following a police investigation. The offences took place in the region between 2017 and 2020.
Detective Inspector Gordon Patullo said: “Petrie is a dangerous and predatory individual who will now have to face the consequences of his despicable actions. I hope that this sentencing will provide the victims some form of closure and enable them to move forward in their lives.”He added: “We are committed to bringing all perpetrators of sexual crimes to justice and I would urge anyone who wishes to report a sexual crime to contact us. We will always investigate thoroughly and you will receive support from police. Anyone with any concerns can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”