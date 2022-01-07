Daniel Bilson: Police 'concerned' for well being of missing teenager from Cupar
Police are appealing to the public for assistance, as they try to trace a missing teenager from Cupar, who hasn’t been seen by friends or family since Tuesday afternoon.
Daniel Bilson, 15, was last seen in Cupar, Fife, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 4.
He is described as being white, 5ft10 in height, of a heavy build, with short brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a black 'North Face' jacket, black tracksuit trousers and black Nike trainers.
A Facebook post published by Fife Police Division read: “He has not been seen by family or friends since Tuesday afternoon and we are concerned for his well-being”.
Police are appealing to anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is, to get in touch with them by calling 101, quoting reference number 1176 of Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
They have also asked Daniel to return home or get in touch with police.