David Graham: arrests and warning ahead of latest demo against convicted sex offender councillor

Police have made more arrests after the latest large scale protests against a convicted sex offender - and issued another warning ahead of tonight’s planned demo.

A total of ten people now face charges, with Police Scotland condemning the abuse and violence towards their officers.

The disturbances have centred on a house in Pirnie Street, Methilhill following the conviction of disgraced David Graham, the Labour councillor for Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages, who engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year old girl. The 43-year old is due to be sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on August 19.

On Sunday, police called to deal with a large crowd - said to number up to 100 people - were pelted with eggs and stones. Four males aged, 14, 15, 17 and 23 and a female aged 16 were charged in connection with public order related offences and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

David Graham returns to court on August 19 to be sentenced (Pics: Submitted)

This was in addition to the three men, aged 22, 38 and 47 and two females aged 36 and 15 who were previously charged in connection with disorder.

Police are aware of another demo planned for tonight (Friday) and have warned people not to engage in anti-social behaviour. They have also again expressed their concern at the number of children present at the gatherings which are being filmed by many people, and pictures and images shared across several social media platforms including Facebook and TikTok.

Chief Inspector Craig Fraser said: “The violence officers experienced while carrying out their duties was unacceptable and we would encourage people not to engage in further disorder.

"We understand there are strong feelings in the local area but that is no excuse for violence or disorder. We are particularly concerned with the number of children who have been present. Our enquiries into these gatherings are ongoing as we work to identify further individuals involved in this incident.

“Anyone taking part on disorder or inciting or encouraging others to be involved should expect to be identified and charged accordingly.”

The police presence has included specially trained public order officers after the crowd after have become abusive.