David Graham: Disgraced sex offender councillor jailed for grooming and sexually abusing vulnerable girl
Graham, of Methilhill, was found guilty by a majority of one charge under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009 following a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last month.
The 43-year-old targeted his victim, a girl between the ages of 13 and 15, at various locations in the Fife and Edinburgh areas over a six month period between February and August 2023.
A police investigation was launched after a member of the public became concerned about Graham’s behaviour towards the girl.
Graham was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday and his name has been added to the sex offenders register for a period of 10 years.
Helen Nisbet, Procurator Fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, said: “David Graham saw an opportunity to systematically groom and sexually abuse a vulnerable young girl, who had the right to be safe in his company.
“He cynically and deliberately took advantage of an unbalanced power dynamic to commit these offences over the course of several months.
“Graham has now been held accountable following this prosecution, and I give thanks to the victim for giving evidence which helped secure this conviction.
“I would urge anyone affected by similar offending to report it when you feel ready.”
Graham was a Labour councillor representing the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Village ward on Fife Council at the time of the offences.
He was suspended from the Labour Party since his arrest. Last week at a meeting of Fife Council’s cabinet committee councillors had unanimously called for his resignation.
The local authority did not have the power to automatically remove him.
However, now following his sentencing, Fife Council has confirmed Graham will be disqualified from serving as a councillor.
David Ross, Fife Council leader, said: “This case has shocked us all and I am pleased that this means David Graham will now be disqualified from serving as a councillor on Fife Council.
“I want to pay tribute to the bravery of the young person involved in this case in coming forward and hope that today’s sentencing goes some way towards her healing process.
“David Graham should have resigned as a councillor as soon as he was convicted if not before, and his disqualification will be welcomed across the Council.”
The council confirmed a by-election will be held in Ward 22 (Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages) in the next few months.