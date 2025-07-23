David Graham: Labour councillor convicted of sex offences against teen girl

A Labour councillor convicted of sexual offences against a teenage girl has been branded a “manipulative individual” by police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Graham will be sentenced next month after standing trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The 43-year old politician, who represents the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Village ward, was found guilty by a majority of one charge under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009. The offences took place between February and August 2023 at a variety of locations in the Fife and Edinburgh areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Robert More said Graham had been convicted of a charge that contained “a number of offences of significant gravity involving sexual behaviour towards a child who was 25 years your junior.” The disgraced politician will be sentenced on August 19.

Disgraced Councillor David Graham will be sentenced next month (Pic: Submitted)

Graham has been suspended from the Labour Party since his arrest, and his former colleagues condemned his actions.

Councillor David Ross, leader of Fife Council said the revelations at the trial “have been truly shocking” and he added: “This is appalling behaviour by anyone let alone an elected councillor and the sentence will reflect the seriousness of this case. Our sympathies go out to the young person involved.” He continued: “It is impossible to express how badly David Graham has let down his colleagues and the people he was elected to represent. I expect him to be expelled from the Labour Party with immediate effect.”

Detective Inspector Graham Watson said: "Graham is a manipulative individual who groomed and sexually abused his teenage victim. He was well-known and in a position of power when the offending took place.” He added: “I would like to thank the female for her assistance in bringing him to justice. We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual crime and would encourage anyone affected to report it. Every report is taken seriously and will be fully investigated, no matter how much time has passed, with support from our specially trained officers and partner agencies."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his role as a councillor, Graham was a member of a number of community groups in the Levenmouth area, including three school councils. He was also a member of Fife Health and Social Care Partnership.