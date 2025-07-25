David Graham: ‘resign now’ call after conviction for sex offences against teen girl

A disgraced Fife councillor convicted of sexual offences against a teenage girl is facing a call for his immediate resignation.

David Graham, was found guilty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court this week by a majority on one charge under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009. The Labour politician will be sentenced next month.

Police branded the 43-year old as “a manipulative individual” while Labour leader David Ross said he expected Graham to be expelled immediately.

Now, Councillor Kathleen Leslie, leader of the Conservative group at Fife House has called on him to quit immediately.

Police issued this photo of David Graham following his conviction (Pic: Submitted)

She said: “It is deplorable that he can remain as an elected representative for the time being given what he has done. He is a convicted sex offender and someone like that has absolutely no place in public office. He needs to go now.” Councillor Leslie also paid tribute to the young girl who came forward and helped bring him to justice.

Recognising her courage, she added: “I hope the verdict will bring her some comfort.” Graham is due back in court to be sentenced on August 19

Sheriff Robert More said Graham had been convicted of a charge that contained “a number of offences of significant gravity involving sexual behaviour towards a child who was 25 years your junior.”

Graham represented the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Village ward, and was a very well known figure. He was a member of a number of community groups in the Levenmouth area, including three school councils. He was also a member of Fife Health and Social Care Partnership.

Graham has been suspended from the Labour Party since his arrest, and his former colleagues have condemned his actions.

Councillor Ross said the revelations at the trial “have been truly shocking” and he added: “This is appalling behaviour by anyone let alone an elected councillor and the sentence will reflect the seriousness of this case. Our sympathies go out to the young person involved.” He continued: “It is impossible to express how badly David Graham has let down his colleagues and the people he was elected to represent. I expect him to be expelled from the Labour Party with immediate effect.”

Detective Inspector Graham Watson said: "Graham is a manipulative individual who groomed and sexually abused his teenage victim. He was well-known and in a position of power when the offending took place.” He added: “I would like to thank the female for her assistance in bringing him to justice. We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual crime and would encourage anyone affected to report it. Every report is taken seriously and will be fully investigated, no matter how much time has passed."