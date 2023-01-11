Death at Rejects Kirkcaldy: police name man who died in store
Police have named the man who died in a Kirkcaldy store, with two women facing charges of culpable homicide.
Bill Ireland died at the scene at Rejects’ store in the town’s St Clair Street, on Friday.
The 62-year old was named by police today. His family have asked for privacy.
Officers were called to the busy department store on Friday. They remained at one of the entrances as the shop was closed, and shoppers turned away.
The store remained closed on Saturday.
Police Scotland confirmed two women had been arrested in connection with the death which they had treated as “unexplained.”
Teresa Gordon, 57, and Nicola Gordon, 35, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, and both face charges of culpable homicide and theft by shoplifting.
Teresa faces an additional charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.
Police said a third woman, aged 18, who was arrested and charged in connection with shoplifting, was dealt with by way of non-court action and the case against her is closed.
A police statement said: Around 12.20pm on Friday, January 6, police were called to shop premises on St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy. A 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He can now be named as Bill Ireland. Two women, aged 35 and 57 years, have been arrested and charged in connection with the death. They appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”