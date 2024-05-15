Death at Rejects Kirkcaldy: two women set to stand trial
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nicola Gordon, 36, and Teresa Orr, 58, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow this week where they tendered pleas of not guilty. They will now stand trial in January - two years after the death of William Ireland shocked the town. Gordon and Orr, both from Kirkcaldy, remain on bail.
The women are accused of assaulting the 62-year old - known as Bill - at Rejects in St Clair Street on January 6, 2023. They are also accused of stealing tins of paint and knife blocks from the shop as well as a charge of the culpable homicide. Prosecutors told the court the accused struggled with Mr Ireland before attempting to wrestle a rucksack and jacket from him, while acting “in an aggressive and threatening manner”.
The charge states that he was repeatedly struck on the legs with a zimmer frame and went on to suffer a cardiac arrest, fell to the ground and passed away in the store.