Two women are to stand trial charged with killing a shop security guard in Rejects in Kirkcaldy.

Nicola Gordon, 36, and Teresa Orr, 58, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow this week where they tendered pleas of not guilty. They will now stand trial in January - two years after the death of William Ireland shocked the town. Gordon and Orr, both from Kirkcaldy, remain on bail.

The women are accused of assaulting the 62-year old - known as Bill - at Rejects in St Clair Street on January 6, 2023. They are also accused of stealing tins of paint and knife blocks from the shop as well as a charge of the culpable homicide. Prosecutors told the court the accused struggled with Mr Ireland before attempting to wrestle a rucksack and jacket from him, while acting “in an aggressive and threatening manner”.

