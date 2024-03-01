News you can trust since 1871
Death of transgender prisoner Tiffany Scott from Fife treated as 'unexplained'

A transgender prisoner from Fife, who was convicted of stalking a 13-year old girl, has died. The death of Tiffany Scott is being treated as “unexplained” by police.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 1st Mar 2024, 17:13 GMT
The 32-year old passed away in hospital on Thursday after becoming unwell and had been taken from HMP Grampian to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Scott, originally from Kinglassie, was known as Andrew Burns when convicted in 2013 of stalking the young girl

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.50pm on Wednesday we were made aware of a 32-year-old woman taking unwell at HMP Grampian. She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died. The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson confirmed Scott died on February 29.

Tiffany Scott was in jail at HMP GrampianTiffany Scott was in jail at HMP Grampian
The spokesperson added: “With each death in custody, police are advised and the matter reported to the procurator fiscal. Fatal accident inquiries are held in due course.”

In 2017, Burns, staged a dirty protest at Glenochil Prison, Clackmannanshire. At that time, Scott was called Mr Mighty Almighty.