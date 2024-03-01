Death of transgender prisoner Tiffany Scott from Fife treated as 'unexplained'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 32-year old passed away in hospital on Thursday after becoming unwell and had been taken from HMP Grampian to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Scott, originally from Kinglassie, was known as Andrew Burns when convicted in 2013 of stalking the young girl

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.50pm on Wednesday we were made aware of a 32-year-old woman taking unwell at HMP Grampian. She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died. The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson confirmed Scott died on February 29.

Tiffany Scott was in jail at HMP Grampian

The spokesperson added: “With each death in custody, police are advised and the matter reported to the procurator fiscal. Fatal accident inquiries are held in due course.”