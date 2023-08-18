Deliberate fire at Fife flats could have had ‘catastrophic’ consequences

The incident happened on Cardenden Road, Cardenden around midnight on Tuesday evening - and is being treated as wilful fire-raising. Police and emergency services were called to the scene and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with no reports of injuries. A number of properties were evacuated and the damaged caused was said to be significant.

Detectives have made extensive enquiries and are keen to trace a man seen in the area around the time of the incident. He is described as being of average height, stocky build, wearing dark clothing, possibly wearing a grey jacket with a hood up and white or light coloured trainers.

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh, of West Fife CID, said: “This could have had catastrophic consequences for people, including young children, who should have been safe in their homes. I would urge anyone with any information to make contact with police. Did you see or hear anything suspicious or unusual in the area between 11:00pm on Tuesday, and 2:00am on Wednesday? Perhaps you have private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries? If so, please get in touch.”