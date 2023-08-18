Deliberate fire at Fife flats could have had ‘catastrophic’ consequences
The incident happened on Cardenden Road, Cardenden around midnight on Tuesday evening - and is being treated as wilful fire-raising. Police and emergency services were called to the scene and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with no reports of injuries. A number of properties were evacuated and the damaged caused was said to be significant.
Detectives have made extensive enquiries and are keen to trace a man seen in the area around the time of the incident. He is described as being of average height, stocky build, wearing dark clothing, possibly wearing a grey jacket with a hood up and white or light coloured trainers.
Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh, of West Fife CID, said: “This could have had catastrophic consequences for people, including young children, who should have been safe in their homes. I would urge anyone with any information to make contact with police. Did you see or hear anything suspicious or unusual in the area between 11:00pm on Tuesday, and 2:00am on Wednesday? Perhaps you have private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries? If so, please get in touch.”
Contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0137 of Wednesday, 16 August or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.