Detectives appeal in probe into ‘wilful’ late night car blaze in Fife street

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 19th Feb 2025, 14:30 BST

Police are treating a care blaze in Fife as wilful fireraising.

Detectives investigating the case have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The vehicle, a Nissan Qashqai set on fire outside a house on Izatt Avenue in Dunfermline around 11:35pm on Tuesday (February 18).

Detective Constable Ryan Holmes said: “The fire had been extinguished by a member of the public when police arrived and no-one was injured, however the fire is being treated as wilful.

The car was set on fire late on Tuesday night (Pic: TSPL)

“I urge anyone in the area of Izatt Avenue who saw anything suspicious or has any information that may assist our investigation to contact us. I would also appeal to anyone with dashcam or personal footage to please review their recording and get in contact if it holds anything relevant.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 3803 of 18 February. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

