Detectives hunt man who attacked woman and tried to steal her handbag in ‘frightening’ ordeal
The incident happened on Station Road, Kinross, around 8:30pm on Tuesday (September 30). Detectives have launched an investigation and appeal for help from the public.
The woman was approached by man who assaulted her and attempted to steal her handbag. He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins, with dark hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured waterproof jacket with the hood up and dark trousers.
Detective Constable Emma Irons said: "This was a frightening experience for the victim, and it is vital we trace the man responsible.l
"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, seen a man matching the description in the area, or who may have private CCTV or dashcam footage, to please get in touch.”
Call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3332 of September, 30 or make a call anonymously on 0800 555 111."