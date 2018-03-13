Disgust after fly-tippers target Fife cemetery

A man tending to his wife’s grave said he has been left disgusted and angered after heartless fly-tippers dumped rubbish at the graveside.

William Somerville was making one of his regular visits to tidy his wife Irene’s plot in Dysart cemetery on yesterday only to be confronted by broken furniture, old toys and parts of a portable toilet discarded on the grass verge just a few feet away from the grave.

“I really couldn’t believe my eyes,” Mr Somerville.

“I’ve regularly attended the cemetery for the last 10 years and never seen anything like this before.

“Fly-tipping is bad enough but to use a cemetery is disgusting, it shows a total lack of respect.

“What makes it even more annoying is that we have a tip and recycling centre not far away and there is even a skip within the cemetery.”

Mr Somerville later reported the incident to cemetery staff, who confirmed the are would be immediately cleaned up.

Fife Council has branded the tipping “inappropriate and offensive.”

Mark McCall, safer communities service manager, said: “Fly tipping is a blight on our communities and we will take action against people who fail to dispose of their waste appropriately by way of a Fixed Penalty Notice of £200.

“The fact that someone has dumped their waste in a cemetery, where many people come to reflect and grieve, is particularly inappropriate and offensive.

“We’d encourage people to recycle their waste and use our recycling points and recycling centres and consider the impact of fly tipping on the whole community.”