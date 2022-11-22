Cara Marshall, 17, from Gallatown in Kirkcaldy, was taken to Victoria Hospital on Sunday evening after what has been described as a Staffordshire bull terrier jumped up and bit her hand and back. Now she has been left with potentially life-changing injuries, including ruptured tendons and possibly reduced movement in her hand.

The incident happened on Sunday evening, when Cara went to visit a friend, and was unexpectedly attacked by the dog which knows her well. She said: "I walked round to the house on Dunsire Street. I opened the gate to go in. The dog came running down as he always does. Normally he's behind the closed front door, but this time it was open.

"I put my hand out to let him smell me, but after a second he just latched on. All I can picture is him jumping and latching on to my hand. I'd been pulling at my hand to get him off, but I turned right towards the fence to get away. He let go and was pulling at my jacket. I was screaming, he then bit me on the back, and it's left a puncture wound."

Cara Marshall was left with terrible injuries to her hand after the attack.

The occupants of the house then came out, but Cara knew she needed help as shock began to set in.

She said: "Everyone came out. Someone grabbed the dog and locked him in a room. They were telling me to sit down, but it took them a good few minutes to even phone an ambulance. I ended up having to do it myself, but I couldn't get the words out so they spoke for me.

Cara was checked over in an ambulance before being taken to hospital.

She said: "I've got a ruptured tendon in my index finger, which will need surgery, and there's loads of risks."

Police are investigating after the attack.

Her mum, Kelly, said that she wants people to be aware of the risks and safe dog ownership, fearing that had it happened to a child that the outcome could have been even worse.

She said: "The tendons are really badly damaged. They'll need to operate.

"Her fingers are pretty numb, and she'll have scarring as a result.

"We need to just make people aware of the risks of these animals and make sure they're with the right owners.

The dog also bit her back

"This could have been someone much younger that was attacked, and they might not survive."

Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a 17-year-old female having been bitten by a dog at a property on Dunsire Street in Kirkcaldy shortly before 7pm on Sunday, 20 November.

“The female was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service and the local authority’s dog warden has been made aware.