Douglas Road incident: Mystery over sudden death of man at Leslie property
Police are investigating after the sudden death of a man at a Fife property.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 12:47 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 3:45 pm
Officers were called to Douglas Road, in Leslie, on Tuesday afternoon.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the sudden death of a 57-year-old man at a property on Douglas Road in Leslie around 4.35pm on Tuesday, June 29.
“The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”