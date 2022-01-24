Bogomil Genov, of Abbotsford Court, appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Genov, 30, admitted on August 18, 2021 on the A911, Western Avenue, Cadham Road, Glenrothes and the nearby area he drove a car after consuming so much alcohol the proportion of it in his breath was 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 22.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “At 8.00am on the day in question witnesses in a car were driving on the A92 approaching the roundabout when they saw the accused’s car which cut across the roundabout, narrowly avoiding a collision with another car.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"It went on to Cadham Road and was travelling at around 15-20mph, was swerving from side to side. The vehicle approached a bus stop which was busy with school children and veered to the left, narrowly missing the kerb.

"The car then turned onto Western Avenue and the witnesses contacted the police after driving home.

"At 8.40am the accused was traced at his home address and the car was outside. He told officers he had been at a friend’s house the night before and had been drinking, but that he had not had any alcohol since returning home.”

The Depute said the accused had identified himself as the driver of the vehicle. Specimens of breath were taken which had shown him to be over the limit.

The Depute added the accused was cautioned and charged and in reply he said: “I accept it, I’m guilty.”

Genov’s defence lawyer told the court his client had been at a friend’s house the night before the offence and that he had been invited after meeting the friend through his work.

He said his intention was not to consume any alcohol but that it was the friend’s partner’s birthday and when he was offered alcohol, he took a quantity which meant he was over the limit.

He said his client worked as a chef at a restaurant in Glenrothes and that he lived with his sister.

Sheriff McFarlane fined Genov £520 and disqualified him for 12 months.

