Nathan Tabor, of Greenloanings, Kirkcaldy appeared before Sheriff Pino Di Emidio at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Tabor, 19, admitted on December 18, 2021 on Abbotshall Road, Kirkcaldy he drove a motor car after consuming so much alcohol the proportion of it in his breath was 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Therefore, exceeding the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He further admitted on the same date and in the same place, he drove a car without insurance and admitted a further charge of taking and driving away a motor car without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said police had pulled the car over, which was being driven by Tabor, and a roadside breath test was carried out before another sample was taken at the police station which showed he was over the legal limit.

Tabor’s defence lawyer said: “Drink driving is something he never thought when sober he would do.

"But on this occasion he drove a car while intoxicated and he cannot explain why he was so stupid to do that. He regrets it.”

He added that his client was in a position to pay a financial penalty.

Sheriff Di Emidio fined him a total of £320 for drink-driving and for taking the car without consent. He also disqualified him from driving for 16 months.

He admonished Tabor on the charge of driving without insurance.

