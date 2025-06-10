Drink driver’s second conviction ends bus driver hopes

Marcel Furtuna appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court (Pic: Scott Louden)

A Kirkcaldy man’s hopes of becoming a bus driver ended when he was caught behind the wheel over the limit.

It was Marcel Furtuna’s second drink-driving conviction but he claimed he was “surprised” at the reading.

Furtuna, 63, of Dallas Drive, appeared in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court with a translator. He admitted that on May 9 in Randolph Road, Kirkcaldy, he drove a car having consumed excess alcohol. His reading was 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the limit being 22 microgrammes.

Defence solicitor Keir Sneddon said his client had been drinking the day before and was “surprised” that he was over the limit.

He has a previous conviction for drink driving, has lived in the UK for 15 years and is on benefits. The solicitor said Furtuna had been “going through the process of becoming a driver with Stagecoach.”

Sheriff Steven Borthwick banned Furtuna from driving for three years and fined him £270.