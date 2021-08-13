Denise Kwiatkowski, of Caithness Place, Kirkcaldy, appeared before Sheriff Richard MacFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Kwiatkowski, 47, admitted on June 21, 2021 at an address in the street she entered the property uninvited, refused to leave when required to do so, shouted, swore, made threats of violence and attempted to grab a mobile telephone from a man.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the complainer was at home alone when he heard banging on the entrance door to the flat at 1.45pm.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He said: “He opened the door and saw the accused standing in front of him.

"She was under the influence of drink or drugs because she was slurring her words. He shouted for the accused’s partner to come and collect her and went back into the living room.

"He heard knocking at the door which he ignored, and the door then opened and she tried to enter his flat. The complainer managed to keep her out and shut the door.

"He heard his door open again and got his mobile phone and informed her he was going to film it but she did not leave. She rushed towards him and went to grab his phone.”

He added the complainer then contacted police.

Kwiatkowski’s defence lawyer said his client had had issues with the neighbour and that on the day in question, she had consumed alcohol and had gone to speak to him.

Sheriff MacFarlane deferred sentence for three months for Kwiatkowski to be of good behaviour.

