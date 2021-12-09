Officers have shared their disbelief on social media after attending the crash at around 12.20pm on Wednesday, saying the driver could have continued driving for 400m where they then could have pulled over and changed the tyre safely.

Instead they stopped in a live lane putting other road users at risk.

Nobody was injured in the accident and the driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.