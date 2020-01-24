Driver jailed for ignoring ban twice

A Kirkcaldy man, who ignored for a driving ban for the second time in three months, has been jailed.

When Alexander Proctor was stopped by police, he gave them a false name.

Proctor (25) of Whytehouse Mansion, Kirkcaldy, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He previously admitted that on Christmas Eve, at various roads including Eastern Access Road, Dalgety Bay, the A921, High Street and Lower Glebe, Aberdour, he drove when disqualified.

He also admitted that he gave a false name to police and attempted to pervert the course of justice.

Depute fiscal Dev Kapadia said that at around 1.30am on Christmas Eve, police officers were on mobile patrol when a Vauxhall Astra caught their attention as it had a damaged brake light.

When they stopped the car, Proctor gave his name as that of his friend but when it was checked, he did not know the middle name.

Defence solicitor Stephen Morrison said his client had been at a friend’s house in Dalgety Bay with others but realised there was no-one to give him a lift home and he did not have the taxi fare. He decided to drive home.

“He regrets his behaviour,” he added.

The court was told Proctor was banned in May and was placed on a community payback order with unpaid work for his first offence in ignoring the disqualification.

Sheriff James Macdonald said: “This is your second offence for driving while disqualified committed within the space of three months.

“On the last occasion, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court imposed a relatively lenient sentence. It’s clear to me that sentence has done little to deter.”

The sheriff jailed Proctor for six months.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress