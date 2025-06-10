Drug addict attacked bus supervisor and made sexual remark to young girl

A drug addict attacked a bus supervisor hitting him over the leg with his crutch.

In another incident, Alexander Hamilton made a sexual comment to a schoolgirl at Glenrothes bus station.

The 53-year old also stole money from an 81-year-old man and Hamilton has now been jailed for his crime spree.

Hamilton, of Canmore Road, Glenrothes, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video-link from prison, having admitted various offences.

Several incidents happened at Glenrothes Bus Station (Pic: Google Maps)

On August 19, 2023 at Glenrothes Bus Station he repeatedly made racist towards a man and raised his crutch towards him in an aggressive manner. On June8 last year, at Postgate, Glenrothes, he stole a quantity of cash from an 81-year-old man.

On June 22 last year at Glenrothes bus station he assaulted an employee by striking him on the head with a metal stick and then tried him again, all to his injury - and on July 31 last year at the bus station, he made sexual remarks to a 15-year-old girl.

Depute fiscal Matthew Knapp said Hamilton had asked a young girl what age she was. He then made a sexual comment to her.

In the assault incident, Hamilton had been a passenger on a bus and during the journey had been taking bandages off his legs. As a result, there was blood on the floor of the bus and the driver went to speak to his supervisor about the contamination.

As the pair spoke, they were approached by Hamilton who was told he was banned from using the buses from now on.

He began shouting and hit the supervisor over the head with his crutch, causing him to stumble backwards from the blow. Hamilton tried to hit him again before getting back on the bus and was told to get off. An ambulance was called to check on the supervisor and he did not have to go to hospital.

Defence solicitor Calum Harris said his client had a history of substance misuse, most recently crack cocaine. “His life was quite chaotic and he’s about to have a leg amputated,” he added.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick jailed Hamilton for 14 months backdated to March 4.