Drug-fuelled Fife man acted aggressively while armed with a knife
A Fife man who was under the influence of drugs and acted aggressively while armed with a knife has been ordered to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work and placed on a community payback order.
Lindsay Craft, of Prinlaws Road, Leslie appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Craft, 51, admitted that on various occasions on May 30 this year at his home address in Leslie he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner while under the influence of cocaine or other controlled substances by acting aggressively towards his partner by shouting, swearing and struggling with her to her injury.
He also admitted arming himself with a knife which he brandished, making unfounded claims there was an unknown person in the loft in the presence of his partner.
Sheriff McFarlane ordered him to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work and placed him on a community payback order with supervision for a year.