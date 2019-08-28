Drugged-up knife thug ambushed man on his doorstep

A terrified man had a knife pressed against him on his own doorstep in Kirkcaldy.

The victim was returning home from the shops when he was attacked by drugged-up Keiran Wallace, who pressed a knife with a 12-inch blade against his stomach.

Wallace was demanding a cigarette from the man during his ordeal Wallace (20) currently detained at Polmont young offender institution, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on April 6 at Regent Place, Balfour Street, he assaulted Elwyn Ritchie, demanded a cigarette from him, pressed a knife against his stomach and attempted to rob him.

Depute fiscal Claire Bremner said: “The complainer was at his front door having just returned from a shop when the accused asked him for a cigarette.

“He replied that he didn’t smoke. The accused said: ‘I don’t believe you’ and moved closer. He then produced a long knife and said; ‘I’ll put a hole in you’.”

The knife was then pressed against the man’s stomach.

“He was told again that he didn’t have any cigarettes and the accused put the knife away. The complainer got into his home and called police.”

Officers later found Wallace nearby with the knife in his hand. He was arrested and “appeared to be under the influence of drugs”, added the depute.

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and Wallace will remain in custody and he is sentenced on September 24.