Drugs courier caught with £50,000 of cannabis in car in Fife

A drugs courier caught with a £50k stash of cannabis in his car as he came into Fife, has avoided a jail term.

Dale Kennedy, 30, of Den Walk, Buckhaven, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on July 2 at Ferrytoll Road, near Rosyth, he was concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, cannabis.

The court was told Kennedy’s car was stopped by police, acting on information received, as he came over the Queensferry Crossing into Fife at around 8pm.

Dale Kennedy appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court (Pic: Submitted)

Kennedy said to police, “If there’s anything in the car, it’s not mine. I was passed two bags and they’re in the boot.”

The drugs had a potential street value of £50,000.

Defence solicitor Aime Allan said her client had run up debts and was receiving “significant threats”.

She went on, “He was told to collect a package. He didn’t know what it would be until he collected it. He then recognised the smell and knew what it was.

“He was frightened of those involved.”

Sheriff Susan Duff imposed an eight-month restriction of liberty order.