Drugs raid: four people arrested after police raid two homes in Buckhaven
Police executed a warrant and raided two homes in West High Street, Buckhaven. Three men aged 24, 30 and 50, and a 61-year-old woman were taken into custody.
The police activity started around 9:30am with a number of emergency service vehicles in the street, and forensics teams in white suits and masks were seen at the properties. An ambulance was also at the scene. West High Street was blocked by the vehicles, and part of it was taped off as inquiries got underway.
A Police Scotland spokesperson gave some details on the activity late on Monday. He said: “Around 9.30am on Monday officers executed drug warrants at two properties in the West High Street area of Buckhaven. Three men, aged 24, 30 and 50, and one woman aged 61, have been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”