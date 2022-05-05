Drugs raid: Police find cannabis with £1m street value in Kirkcaldy High Street premises

Officers executed a drug warrant on Wednesday in an operation which involved support from a police helicopter.

Their focus was the back of an empty shop on Hill Street.

Police said the search of the premises uncovered cannabis with an estimated street value of over £1 million.

Pic: TSPL

Four men are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today (Thursday) charged with drugs offences in Kirkcaldy

Two are aged 21, and the others are 26 and 29.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hunter of CID thanked the public for their assistance in the operation.

The building at the centre of the drugs raid

He said: “The supply and distribution of controlled drugs continues to be a priority for us.

“We will seek every opportunity to disrupt and prosecute those that are involved across Fife and on this occasion we were assisted by our colleagues in the Air Support Unit.