Drugs raid: £400,000 of cocaine recovered in police raid on Glenrothes premises

It happened at premises in the Cable Road area of the town when officers executing a search warrant found the cocaine on Wednesday. They described the recovery as “substantial.”

Inspector Kirk Donnelly said: “This is a substantial amount of drugs which has been recovered which would have ultimately made its way on to the streets of Glenrothes and wider Fife area. Local officers continue to work with our partners and the local community and rely on information to identify those involved in the production and distribution of controlled drugs. I would urge anyone who has any information on the sale of any illegal substances to contact their local police station on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 1111.”