Drugs, weapons, alcohol and needles taken into Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court confiscated 93 items last year, including drugs, alcohol, and weapons, an investigation has revealed.

While nine knives were seized, another 15 bladed weapons were confiscated by court staff in 2018, along with 24 items classed as alcohol.

There were also nine syringes or needles which were seized at the Sheriff court.

But it shows a sharp drop from the previous year, in which 36 alcoholic items were taken, along with 20 blades, 13 knives, and 17 needles.

However, a leading knife-crime awareness charity has raised concerns about people trying to carry weapons into courts despite the high likelihood of being caught.

Patrick Green, chief executive of knife-crime awareness charity The Ben Kinsella Trust, said this was encouraging.

He said: “However, the figures show that some people still feel the need to intentionally bring a knife to court even when they know that there is a high likelihood that they will be caught.

“Despite this good news, knife-carrying is still a problem and we must continue working to stop the scourge of knife crime.

“We must remain committed to taking knives and those who carry them off our streets and educating our young people about the dangers associated with carrying a knife.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said: “The confiscation figures reflect a success story and show that our security measures are working well.

“Any item which is considered to be a potential risk to public safety could be confiscated on entering a court building.

“The discovery of any weapon or potential weapon by staff is immediately reported to the police.

“Many recorded confiscations are domestic items which people bring to court but are inappropriate to take into a courtroom. To ensure safety in court buildings, items like hair straighteners, work tools and flasks are confiscated and returned on exiting.”

