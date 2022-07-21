Officers from Fife Road Police were called to reports of a one-car collision on Foxton Drive, Thornton, at around 1.30am on Tuesday, 19 July

Police arrived on scene, and found the driver of this car, a 21-year-old man, trying to leave with it on a recovery truck.

The man failed a breath test, and was found to be three times over the legal drinking unit. He was also wanted on warrant.

After the driver was arrested, Road Policing Scotland posted about the incident on social media, and wrote that he was “likely to be disqualified”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a one vehicle crash on Foxton Drive, Thornton at around 1.30am on Tuesday, 19 July, 2022.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection and was due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on 19 July.”