Drunk man attacked taxi driver after anger over route choice

A taxi driver was repeatedly punched by a drunk man as he drove on the motorway near Dunfermline.

Steven McGrath was apparently unhappy about the route that the driver was taking during a journey from Kelty to Livingston.

After the assault, the cabbie put McGrath out of the car and was left standing on the hard shoulder.

McGrath (32) formerly of Livingston, now of Saunders Street, Kirkcaldy, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court as a result.

He admitted that on December 22, 2018 on the M90 near Dunfermline he assaulted Kenneth McHale during the course of his employment by repeatedly punching him on the head when he was driving a taxi between Kelty and Livingston.

The court was told McGrath had been drinking heavily and had “taken umbrage” about the route the driver was taking.

Sheriff Alastair Brown asked: “What other way would the driver go? Over the Kincardine Bridge via Knockhill?”

The sheriff imposed a community payback order with 225 hours of unpaid work.