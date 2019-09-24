Drunken knife attacker locked up for doorstep assault

A Kirkcaldy man was subjected to a terrifying assault on his doorstep when he returned from shopping.

The victim was confronted by a drunken attacker and had a knife with a 12-inch blade pressed against his stomach outside his home.

The assailant, Keiran Wallace, who said: “I’ll put a hole in you”, has now been sentenced.

The victim had been returning home from the shops when he was approached by Wallace, who was demanding a cigarette.

Wallace (20) currently detained at Polmont young offender institution, appeared for sentencing today at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He previously admitted that on April 6 at Regent Place, Balfour Street, Kirkcaldy, he assaulted Elwyn Ritchie, demanded a cigarette from him, brandished a knife at him, pressed the knife against his stomach and attempted to rob him of a cigarette.

Depute fiscal Claire Bremner said the incident occurred at 7.25pm.

“The complainer was at his front door having just returned from a shop. He was about to put his key in the door when the accused asked him for a cigarette.

“He replied that he didn’t smoke. The accused said, ‘I don’t believe you’ and moved closer.

“He then produced a long knife and said; ‘I’ll put a hole in you’.”

The knife was then pressed against the man’s stomach.

“The complainer told him told to calm down. The accused said: ‘Take me seriously.’

“He was told again that he didn’t have any cigarettes and the accused put the knife away. The complainer managed to get into his home and called the police.”

Officers later tracked Wallace down in a nearby street and he had the knife in his hand.

He was arrested and “appeared to be under the influence of drugs”, added the depute.

Defence solicitor Kerr Sneddon said: “He doesn’t remember anything about it having consumed alcohol and Valium. He says he doesn’t normally carry a knife. On this occasion he took the knife from his gran’s home.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry sentenced Wallace to two years’ detention.