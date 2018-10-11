Duo charged after motocross bike thefts in Fife

Police have charged two young men in connection with a spate of housebreakings in Fife and the Lothians.

The raids happened between November 2017 and September, where a number of motocross motorcycles and biking attire was stolen from properties in Cardenden and Cupar.

They also struck at six homes in Aberlady, Musselburgh, Broxburn, and Bathgate.

Officers from the Community Investigation Unit in Musselburgh carried out intelligence-led searches of two addresses in Dalkeith, on Thursday 11 where they recovered a number of items related to motorcross riding.

Inquiries will now be conducted to establish if the property recovered from these addresses is stolen.

Constable Craig Dilworth said: “As part of this investigation, we liaised closely with members of the motorcross community, who provided valuable information and expert insight relating to VIN locations, documentation and the sale and movement of bikes.

“We would like to thank those who assisted with our inquiries, which ultimately resulted in various pieces of evidence discovered from the addresses in Dalkeith.

“Tackling acquisitive crime remains one of our top priorities and whenever such offences are reported to us, we will conduct a thorough investigation to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

The duo, aged 18 and 16 will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.