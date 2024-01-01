Dysart incident: man taken to hospital after incident in town's High Street
A man was taken to hospital after a weekend is disturbance in Dysart. It happened around 8:00pm on Saturday, sparking a response from the emergency services,
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 29-year old was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 7.55pm on Saturday we were called to a report of a disturbance in High Street, Dysart. Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.”
Police said their inquiries are ongoing.”